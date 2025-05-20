Chinese police probe cyber attack targeting sci-tech company by overseas hackers

The backend system of the self-service equipment of a science and technology company based in Guangzhou, capital city of south China's Guangdong Province, was subjected to a cyberattack with malicious code uploaded, said a local police report released Tuesday.

Upon receiving the alarm, the police immediately launched an investigation, collected relevant samples, and lawfully secured electronic evidence, according to the report.

After conducting technical analysis on the cyberattack methods and related malicious code samples, the police have initially determined that this cyberattack was initiated by an overseas hacker organization.