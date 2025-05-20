﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China urges US to cease discriminatory measures

Xinhua
  08:43 UTC+8, 2025-05-20       0
China's commerce ministry on Monday condemned the United States for abusing export control measures targeting Chinese chip products.
Xinhua
  08:43 UTC+8, 2025-05-20       0

China's commerce ministry on Monday condemned the United States for abusing export control measures targeting Chinese chip products, urging the country to immediately correct its wrongdoings and cease discriminatory measures against China.

Commenting on a revised US announcement concerning Chinese chip products, the spokesperson said that the announcement in essence still contains discriminatory measures and will distort the market.

The United States has abused its export control measures and imposed stricter restrictions on Chinese chip products based on unfounded allegations, the spokesperson said, adding that China firmly opposes such unilateral bullying.

The US actions have seriously infringed upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, threatened the security and stability of global semiconductor industrial and supply chains, and disrupted global technological innovation, the spokesperson noted.

The spokesperson urged the US side to work with China to jointly safeguard the consensus reached in the high-level talks in Geneva, and promote the building of sustainable, long-term and mutually beneficial bilateral economic and trade relations.

If the United States continues to cause China substantive harm, China will take resolute measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, the spokesperson said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     