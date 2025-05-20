3 workers killed in NW China coal mine accident

Three workers have been confirmed dead following a coal mine accident in Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province, the company operating the coal mine said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at 7:43 p.m. Monday when water surged into a coal mine in the city, according to Gansu Jingyuan Coal Industry Group.

Local authorities promptly activated emergency response following the accident. Within an hour of the accident, 130 among the 133 workers operating at the worksite had been safely evacuated.

By midday Tuesday, all three trapped miners were recovered, but no vital signs were detected.