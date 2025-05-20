﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

3 workers killed in NW China coal mine accident

Xinhua
  16:30 UTC+8, 2025-05-20       0
Three workers have been confirmed dead following a coal mine accident in Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province, the company operating the coal mine said on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  16:30 UTC+8, 2025-05-20       0

Three workers have been confirmed dead following a coal mine accident in Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province, the company operating the coal mine said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at 7:43 p.m. Monday when water surged into a coal mine in the city, according to Gansu Jingyuan Coal Industry Group.

Local authorities promptly activated emergency response following the accident. Within an hour of the accident, 130 among the 133 workers operating at the worksite had been safely evacuated.

By midday Tuesday, all three trapped miners were recovered, but no vital signs were detected.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     