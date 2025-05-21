China calls US attempt to ban Chinese chips 'unilateral bullying and protectionism'

China's Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday called the US attempt to globally ban advanced Chinese computing chips a typical move of "unilateral bullying and protectionism" that seriously undermines the global semiconductor industrial and supply chains.

A spokesperson for the ministry said the US Department of Commerce recently released a guidance that, under the pretext of so-called presumed violations of US export control rules, attempts to impose a global ban on advanced Chinese computing chips, including specific Huawei Ascend chips.

The US move deprives other countries of their right to develop advanced computing chips and high-tech industries such as artificial intelligence, said the spokesperson in a statement.

The spokesperson said the United States is abusing export controls to restrain and suppress China, which violates international law and the basic norms of international relations, severely harms the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and undermines China's development interests.

The Chinese side stressed that the US measures are suspected of imposing discriminatory restrictions targeting Chinese companies, the spokesperson said.

Any organization or individual that implements or assists in implementing these measures could be in violation of China's laws and regulations and may be held legally accountable, the spokesperson noted.

Innovation-driven development and mutually beneficial cooperation are the prevailing global trends, the spokesperson said, urging the United States to immediately correct its wrongdoing, abide by international economic and trade rules, and respect other countries' legitimate rights to scientific and technological development.

China supports global enterprises in carrying out scientific and technological cooperation based on market principles to achieve win-win outcomes and promote innovation for the benefit of all, the spokesperson said.

The Chinese side will closely monitor the development of the US measures and take resolute actions to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, the spokesperson added.