It's a miracle! Chinese woman survives fall from 12th floor
A woman in east China's Jiangxi Province survived a fall from the 12th floor of a residential building on May 13, according to Dahe Daily.
The woman surnamed Peng, 44, accidentally fell while installing window structures for a balcony project at a residential complex in Leping City of Jingdezhen, which is famous for its porcelain culture and history, in Jiangxi.
Believing she was safe indoors, Peng did not wear a safety harness while operating machinery, Qiangjiang TV posted on its Weibo account.
She fell rapidly along with the lifting machine and crashed through a carport roof below, which helped break her fall and likely saved her life, the reports said.
Peng is currently being treated at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University in Nanchang, the provincial capital, for a shattered right foot. After a successful first surgery, she is awaiting a second operation.
Doctors described her survival as a “miracle” and said that if her recovery goes well, she may be able to walk again in six months.