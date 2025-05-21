﻿
News / Nation

It's a miracle! Chinese woman survives fall from 12th floor

A woman worker survived a 12th-floor fall while working on a balcony project in Leping City of Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province.
A woman in east China's Jiangxi Province survived a fall from the 12th floor of a residential building on May 13, according to Dahe Daily.

The woman surnamed Peng, 44, accidentally fell while installing window structures for a balcony project at a residential complex in Leping City of Jingdezhen, which is famous for its porcelain culture and history, in Jiangxi.

Believing she was safe indoors, Peng did not wear a safety harness while operating machinery, Qiangjiang TV posted on its Weibo account.

She fell rapidly along with the lifting machine and crashed through a carport roof below, which helped break her fall and likely saved her life, the reports said.

It's a miracle! Chinese woman survives fall from 12th floor
Qiangjiang TV

The carport was left with a huge dent after the fall.

Peng is currently being treated at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University in Nanchang, the provincial capital, for a shattered right foot. After a successful first surgery, she is awaiting a second operation.

Doctors described her survival as a “miracle” and said that if her recovery goes well, she may be able to walk again in six months.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
