It's a miracle! Chinese woman survives fall from 12th floor

A woman in east China's Jiangxi Province survived a fall from the 12th floor of a residential building on May 13, according to Dahe Daily.

The woman surnamed Peng, 44, accidentally fell while installing window structures for a balcony project at a residential complex in Leping City of Jingdezhen, which is famous for its porcelain culture and history, in Jiangxi.

Believing she was safe indoors, Peng did not wear a safety harness while operating machinery, Qiangjiang TV posted on its Weibo account.

She fell rapidly along with the lifting machine and crashed through a carport roof below, which helped break her fall and likely saved her life, the reports said.