China urges US to abandon 'Golden Dome' for global strategic stability

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday urged the United States to give up developing and deploying global anti-missile system, and take concrete actions to enhance strategic trust between major countries and uphold global strategic stability.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to the US plan to build the "Golden Dome" missile shield over the United States.

Mao said "Golden Dome" intends to create an unconstrained, global, multi-layer and multi-domain missile defense system, adding that it plans to expand the US arsenal of means for combat operations in outer space, including research and development (R&D) and deployment of orbital interception systems.

"That gives the project a strong offensive nature and violates the principle of peaceful use in the Outer Space Treaty. The project will heighten the risk of turning the space into a war zone and creating a space arms race, and shake the international security and arms control system," she said.

Mao said this is yet another "America First" initiative that puts the US's absolute security above all else, adding that it violates the principle of "undiminished security for all" and will hurt global strategic balance and stability.

"China is gravely concerned," the spokesperson noted.