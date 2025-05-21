﻿
News / Nation

China adopts multiple measures in response to scorching heatwave

Xinhua
  15:39 UTC+8, 2025-05-21       0
A heatwave is sweeping across northern China, prompting authorities to issue high-temperature alerts and roll out measures to ensure water supply and protect food production.
A heatwave is sweeping across northern China, prompting authorities to issue high-temperature alerts and roll out measures to ensure water supply and protect food production.

The National Meteorological Center (NMC) issued a yellow alert for high temperatures on Wednesday, warning that temperatures could exceed 40 degrees Celsius in parts of Shaanxi, Shanxi, Henan and Hubei provinces. China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

At present, most of the winter wheat in Shanxi Province is in its peak grain-filling stage, a critical period during which hot, dry winds can disrupt the process and affect crop yields.

Yuncheng City, a major winter wheat production area in the province, has implemented a range of measures to combat drought and secure a stable summer grain harvest. Technicians are deploying drones equipped with sensors to monitor fields, assessing leaf water content and soil moisture to guide efficient irrigation.

Efforts have also been intensified in Hebei Province to protect the wheat harvest. Emergency teams comprising students and teachers from China Agricultural University and local agricultural officials are guiding farmers in using light, targeted irrigation techniques to water their crops effectively.

Shaanxi Province has prepared emergency water supply plans tailored to the current drought and water conditions to ensure safe drinking water for residents. The province is also closely monitoring reservoir storage levels and optimizing water allocation plans.

This round of high temperatures is expected to be prolonged, intense and widespread, with the current heatwave persisting through Thursday, according to Chen Tao, chief forecaster of the NMC.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports
