Purr-fect Lies: 3 detained for spreading rumors, cyberbullying

Police in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, announced on Thursday that three individuals have been detained for fabricating rumors and inciting online violence related to a recent "cat dragging" incident.

On the evening of May 19, videos circulating online showed a cat tied to the rear of a moving BMW with a 2-meter-long leash, sparking outrage among netizens. Many accused the driver of animal abuse.

A day later, Haikou police released an official statement alongside surveillance footage, confirming the incident was accidental and that there was no evidence of the driver intentionally harming the cat. Investigation found that the feline did not belong to the driver and that the leash had accidentally snagged on to the vehicle's undercarriage.

Despite official clarification, the driver and her workplace faced severe online harassment, with some netizens continuing to attack them even after authorities had debunked the claims.

In a follow-up statement on Thursday, authorities disclosed that three people had been punished for spreading false information.

A 30-year-old man, surnamed Shi, was found to have fabricated claims of animal cruelty and spread the driver's personal information online without evidence.

A 25-year-old woman, surnamed Ran, led a group in front of a police station, chanting slogans and livestreaming the protest, disrupting public order.

A 31-year-old woman, surnamed Chen, leaked private details of those involved to manipulate public opinion.

All three were subject to 10 days of administrative detention and fined for their actions. Police added that investigations into others involved in the case are ongoing.