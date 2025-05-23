8 suspected to be missing in south China mudslide
A mountain torrent and mudslide struck a village in the county of Longsheng, Guilin City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region early Friday morning. Eight people were suspected to be missing, according to preliminary assessment by local authorities.
Ten houses sustained damage. Rescue efforts are underway.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Li Jiaohao
