Police detain 14 over sales of Myanmar women

Police in east China's Anhui Province have detained 14 people in connection with a human trafficking case involving the smuggling and sale of Myanmar women, it was reported on Thursday.

The case came to light after anti-trafficking volunteer Shangguan Zhengyi revealed details in a post on social media platform Weibo on May 23, according to the Shanghai Morning Post.

Authorities in Lu'an City moved in after Shangguan tipped off police about the presence of suspects at a residential property and five men and nine women were detained.

In his post, Shangguan detailed a seven-month undercover investigation in which he said he had uncovered an organised trafficking network smuggling Myanmar women into China via Ruili, a border city in Yunnan Province.

The women were allegedly sold to buyers in Henan and Anhui provinces for around 200,000 yuan (US$27,600) each.

Shangguan's undercover investigation revealed a highly organized trafficking operation with clearly defined roles, including personnel responsible for sourcing women in Myanmar, arranging illegal border crossings, and intermediaries selling the women to buyers.