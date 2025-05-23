Police detain 14 over sales of Myanmar women
Police in east China's Anhui Province have detained 14 people in connection with a human trafficking case involving the smuggling and sale of Myanmar women, it was reported on Thursday.
The case came to light after anti-trafficking volunteer Shangguan Zhengyi revealed details in a post on social media platform Weibo on May 23, according to the Shanghai Morning Post.
Authorities in Lu'an City moved in after Shangguan tipped off police about the presence of suspects at a residential property and five men and nine women were detained.
In his post, Shangguan detailed a seven-month undercover investigation in which he said he had uncovered an organised trafficking network smuggling Myanmar women into China via Ruili, a border city in Yunnan Province.
The women were allegedly sold to buyers in Henan and Anhui provinces for around 200,000 yuan (US$27,600) each.
Shangguan's undercover investigation revealed a highly organized trafficking operation with clearly defined roles, including personnel responsible for sourcing women in Myanmar, arranging illegal border crossings, and intermediaries selling the women to buyers.
One intermediary, identified as Cheng, told Shangguan that pricing varied depending on the women's age, appearance, and marital history.
"Young, good-looking women who are first-time brides go for over 200,000 yuan, while older or remarried women cost less," Cheng had said.
Cheng had drafted handwritten receipts to try to evade legal responsibility.
One such document provided stated: "Both parties voluntarily agree to live together, with no coercion. A total of 220,000 yuan is received as bride price, service fee, and all other costs. If the woman leaves within one year for personal reasons, 50 percent of the amount will be refunded. If the man's actions such as domestic violence or neglect force her to leave, no money will be refunded."
Another intermediary, Deng, described the harsh journey the women endure: "They trek seven days and seven nights across mountains, drinking only mineral water and eating instant noodles. It takes nearly a month to reach Anhui, and they suffer a lot."