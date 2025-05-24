2.5-day weekend proposed in Sichuan city fuels nationwide discussion

A new policy proposal by a city in southwest China to trial a 2.5-day weekend has ignited heated debate on Chinese social media, with many netizens calling for a nationwide rollout.

The suggestion comes from a new policy document released by the the Bureau of Commerce in Mianyang, Sichuan Province.

The document lays out 29 measures aimed at boosting consumption, with one standout initiative proposing more flexible vacation arrangements – including a pilot scheme for a 2.5-day weekend in eligible regions.

Under the plan, workers could have Friday afternoons off, extending the traditional two-day weekend. The policy also encourages full use of paid annual leave, flexible scheduling, and shared leave benefits for married couples.

While many online users welcomed the idea as a long-overdue improvement to work-life balance, others raised concerns about feasibility, especially in sectors with rigid schedules or labor shortages.

"It sounds great on paper, but will any company actually follow through?" one Weibo user asked.

The 2.5-day weekend concept is not new in China. Over 10 local governments have experimented with it in recent years, often tied to tourism promotion or seasonal pilot programs.