﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

2.5-day weekend proposed in Sichuan city fuels nationwide discussion

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  14:39 UTC+8, 2025-05-24       0
A new policy proposal by a city in southwest China to trial a 2.5-day weekend has ignited heated debate on social media, with many netizens calling for a nationwide rollout.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  14:39 UTC+8, 2025-05-24       0

A new policy proposal by a city in southwest China to trial a 2.5-day weekend has ignited heated debate on Chinese social media, with many netizens calling for a nationwide rollout.

The suggestion comes from a new policy document released by the the Bureau of Commerce in Mianyang, Sichuan Province.

The document lays out 29 measures aimed at boosting consumption, with one standout initiative proposing more flexible vacation arrangements – including a pilot scheme for a 2.5-day weekend in eligible regions.

Under the plan, workers could have Friday afternoons off, extending the traditional two-day weekend. The policy also encourages full use of paid annual leave, flexible scheduling, and shared leave benefits for married couples.

While many online users welcomed the idea as a long-overdue improvement to work-life balance, others raised concerns about feasibility, especially in sectors with rigid schedules or labor shortages.

"It sounds great on paper, but will any company actually follow through?" one Weibo user asked.

The 2.5-day weekend concept is not new in China. Over 10 local governments have experimented with it in recent years, often tied to tourism promotion or seasonal pilot programs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Mianyang
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     