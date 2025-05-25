﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China takes Indonesia as priority in neighborhood diplomacy, says Premier Li

Xinhua
  22:41 UTC+8, 2025-05-25       0
Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Sunday that China has always taken Indonesia as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy.
Xinhua
  22:41 UTC+8, 2025-05-25       0
China takes Indonesia as priority in neighborhood diplomacy, says Premier Li

On the morning of May 25 local time, Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Indonesia.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Sunday that China has always taken Indonesia as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy.

China is willing to deepen all-round strategic cooperation with Indonesia and firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns, Li made the remarks during his talks with Speaker of Indonesia's House of Representatives Puan Maharani.

He noted that under the strategic guidance of the presidents of the two countries, China-Indonesia relations have witnessed continuous and robust development.

Facing the current volatile international situation, the two countries, Li said, should unite and cooperate more closely, which is not only a practical need for promoting their respective causes of modernization, but also conducive to promoting peace and development in the region and the world at large.

China is also ready to join Indonesia in carrying forward their traditional friendship, and consolidating cooperation in the "five pillars" of politics, economy, people-to-people and cultural exchange, maritime affairs and security, so as to bring greater benefits to the people of the two nations.

The Chinese side is willing to work with Indonesia to strengthen friendly exchanges between their legislative bodies and inter-party cooperation, and enhance policy communication and the sharing of governance experiences, said Li, calling on both sides to make greater achievements from their cause of friendship.

Li urged the two sides to ensure the implementation of landmark and important projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, facilitate two-way trade and investment, and jointly create a fair and favorable business environment.

The two sides should expand cooperation in emerging fields such as the digital economy, green development and artificial intelligence, enabling higher-level mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, Li noted.

He said that China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Indonesia within multilateral mechanisms, including the United Nations, jointly uphold the basic norms governing international relations, and safeguard the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core.

Li also called on the two countries to oppose unilateralism, protectionism and power politics, carry forward the Bandung Spirit of solidarity, friendship and cooperation, and inject stability and certainty into the cause of global peace and development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     