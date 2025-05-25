South China braces for strongest rainfall of 2025

China's national observatory on Sunday warned that the country's southern regions will experience their strongest rainfall so far this year from May 27 to 29, with heightened disaster risks as precipitation returns to recently affected areas.

Guizhou, regions south of the Yangtze River and the south China region will experience heavy rains to rainstorms during the period, with some locations expecting extremely severe rainstorms, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Since May, southern China has experienced frequent heavy rainfall, with three significant precipitation events occurring since May 13 and affecting regions south of the Yangtze River, as well as the south China region and Guizhou.

The Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) issued a blue alert for flash floods at 6 pm Sunday, forecasting potential flash floods in parts of western Yunnan from 8 pm Sunday to 8 pm Monday.

Additionally, the Ministry of Natural Resources and the CMA have issued a yellow alert for potential geological disasters, warning of high meteorological risks of such disasters in parts of central and western Yunnan during the same period.