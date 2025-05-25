﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

South China braces for strongest rainfall of 2025

Xinhua
  22:36 UTC+8, 2025-05-25       0
China's national observatory on Sunday warned that the country's southern regions will experience their strongest rainfall so far this year from May 27 to 29.
Xinhua
  22:36 UTC+8, 2025-05-25       0

China's national observatory on Sunday warned that the country's southern regions will experience their strongest rainfall so far this year from May 27 to 29, with heightened disaster risks as precipitation returns to recently affected areas.

Guizhou, regions south of the Yangtze River and the south China region will experience heavy rains to rainstorms during the period, with some locations expecting extremely severe rainstorms, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Since May, southern China has experienced frequent heavy rainfall, with three significant precipitation events occurring since May 13 and affecting regions south of the Yangtze River, as well as the south China region and Guizhou.

The Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) issued a blue alert for flash floods at 6 pm Sunday, forecasting potential flash floods in parts of western Yunnan from 8 pm Sunday to 8 pm Monday.

Additionally, the Ministry of Natural Resources and the CMA have issued a yellow alert for potential geological disasters, warning of high meteorological risks of such disasters in parts of central and western Yunnan during the same period.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Yunnan
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     