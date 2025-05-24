From romance to skincare products: China's young men start spending for themselves

As love-driven spending cools off, Chinese men are now splurging on themselves — from bikes and skincare to video games and fishing gear.

A few years ago, a venture capitalist joked during an investment presentation that men’s spending power ranked below that of teenage girls, children, women, seniors — and even pets. At the time, male consumption largely revolved around romantic relationships: gifts, dinners and holiday surprises. But that story is changing rapidly. More men are now spending on themselves. From sports gear to grooming products, a new wave of "self-gifting" is reshaping China’s consumer landscape. Take a 28-year-old man surnamedXiao, a tech worker in Shenzhen. After breaking up with his girlfriend and shelving marriage and homeownership plans, he spent 70,000 yuan (US$9,700) on a carbon fiber bike — something he had long wanted but postponed in the name of responsibility. "It’s not that I don’t want to marry," he told tech portal 36Kr. "I just don’t want to bet everything on an uncertain future." Like Xiao, many men are stepping back from traditional milestones like marriage and mortgages, instead investing in hobbies, health and personal interests.

Imaginechina

According to iiMedia Research, over 30 percent of men chose not to buy gifts for last year’s "520" festival, a notable drop from previous years. Meanwhile, men’s average annual online spending has surpassed women’s at 10,025 yuan per capita, a Boston Consulting Group and Alibaba Research Institute report found. With the average age of first marriage now past 30, the pool of single, self-focused male consumers keeps growing. The "couple economy" is cooling — cinema workers report fewer couples watching romantic films on Valentine’s Day, while sales of jewelry, flowers and couple-themed products have declined. DR Diamond Rings, known for its "only one love" branding, saw net profit plunge over 90 percent in 2023, according to company forecasts.

Conversely, spending on tech, fitness gear and grooming products is rising. QuestMobile data shows men becoming key buyers in categories once dominated by women. The 2024 gaming hit "Black Myth: Wukong" exemplifies this shift — it sold over 29 million copies worldwide, with more than 80 percent of players being male, generating 9 billion yuan in sales. Niche interests like collectible toys and anime figurines are going mainstream among young men. A 2023 KuRun Data survey found 66 percent of game merchandise consumers were under 30 — and predominantly male. Luxury and grooming brands are taking note. Chinese skincare brand Make Sense reached 1 billion yuan in sales within three years by targeting male consumers. International brands like Dior and LV have launched exclusive male skincare and fragrance lines. A new stereotype has emerged: the "middle-aged male trinity" of Moutai liquor, fishing and Arc’teryx gear. Data backs this — over 80 percent of China’s fishing enthusiasts are men, mostly over 35, who spend more than 15,000 yuan annually on equipment. Arc’teryx parent company Amer Sports saw China revenue jump 56 percent in 2024, with menswear accounting for 75 percent of sales.

Imaginechina