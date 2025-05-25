﻿
News / Nation

China-Vietnam passenger train resumes after five years

  23:17 UTC+8, 2025-05-25       0
Train T8701 left Nanning, Guangxi for Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday, marking the resumption of China-Vietnam international passenger rail service after a five-year suspension.
Train T8701 left Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region for Hanoi, Vietnam at 6:05 pm on Sunday, marking the resumption of China-Vietnam international passenger rail service after a five-year suspension.

The Nanning-Hanoi international train runs daily, leaving Nanning at 6:05 pm and arriving in Hanoi at 6:30 am the next day. The return train departs from Hanoi at 10:20 pm and arrives in Nanning at 10:06 am the following day.

Tickets for this train are currently sold offline only. Passengers can buy tickets with a passport at railway stations in Guilin, Nanning, Chongzuo and Pingxiang. Travelers must obtain a paper visa or prepare visa-free documents in advance and complete customs procedures at border stations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
Pingxiang
Guilin
