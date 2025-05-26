Serbian participant: Cooperation in smart agriculture and new energy to solidify 'iron brothers' relationship between China and Serbia

The 4th China-Central and Eastern European Countries Expo Opens in Ningbo of Zhejiang Province on May 22. Nebojsa Terzic, Vice President of the Serbian Export and Development Association, said during an interview with China News Network that the scale of cooperation is expected to double, describing the Serbia-China relationship as "iron brothers." He highlighted Serbia’s potential as a prime destination for Chinese tourists and investors, emphasizing smart agriculture, food production, robotics, and new energy sectors like solar, wind, and hydrogen as key areas for future collaboration.