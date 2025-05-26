China fully prepared for external shocks, premier tells enterprises

Chinese Premier Li Qiang told enterprises on Sunday that the country has made full preparations for external shocks.

Addressing a symposium for Chinese enterprises operating in Indonesia, Li said that since the beginning of this year, the economy has continued to recover and improve, with foreign trade in particular demonstrating strong resilience.

Representatives from companies including China Energy Investment Corporation, Huawei, SAIC Motor, New Hope Group, Tsingshan Holding Group, and TCL Technology Group participated in the event.

After listening to remarks from enterprise representatives, Li said that currently the international economic and trade order is being severely impacted. The fragmentation of industrial and supply chains has deepened, and trade barriers have increased, making a significant impact on the economic development of all countries, he said.

Facing risks and challenges, China has intensified counter-cyclical macro policy adjustments, and implemented a more proactive fiscal policy and a moderately loose monetary policy, Li said.

China is introducing relevant measures to stabilize employment and the economy, he said, adding that the country is also researching and preparing new policy tools, including some unconventional measures, which will be rolled out promptly in response to evolving circumstances.

China has the confidence and ability to promote the sustained improvement of the economic performance, he stressed.

Noting that it is not easy for Chinese enterprises to operate overseas, Li said China will continue to strengthen economic and trade cooperation with more countries, create a favorable environment for the overseas development of Chinese enterprises, and provide more opportunities and support, including stronger policy backing.

In recent years, Chinese enterprises in Indonesia have shown strong growth momentum, playing a positive role in enhancing bilateral economic cooperation and promoting people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, Li said.

The Chinese premier expressed his hope that Chinese enterprises will continue to strive for excellence, strengthen their footholds in Indonesia and expand their businesses across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. He called on them to fully leverage their advantages to explore new markets and improve development quality and efficiency, helping Chinese products and services gain better access to global markets.

Chinese enterprises should earnestly fulfill social responsibilities, uphold compliant operations, and better integrate into and actively contribute to local economic development, Li said. They should serve as friendly ambassadors to enhance exchanges between China and the rest of the world, and strive for greater achievements and pursue even better growth on the global stage, he added.

Representatives of the companies attending the symposium said that in the face of the current uncertainties in the international economic and trade environment, Chinese enterprises, based on their own advantages and characteristics, carry forward the spirit of entrepreneurship, actively respond to challenges, and continuously expand overseas markets.

The China-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership has been continuously developing, they said, adding that Chinese enterprises operating in Indonesia are willing to seize the opportunities, and strengthen investment cooperation in areas such as green economy, connectivity, and industrial and supply chains, so as to strive to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.