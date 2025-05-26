Global energy leaders applaud China's role in driving world's energy transition
08:48 UTC+8, 2025-05-26 0
At the 29th World Gas Conference, global energy leaders highlight China's pivotal role and significant contributions in energizing a sustainable future by advancing clean energy, innovation, and sustainable solutions worldwide.
