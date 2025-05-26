Rupert Hoogewerf: Talents stimulate the high-quality development in China's private economy

In the latest W.E. Talk, Hurun Report Chairman and Chief Researcher Rupert Hoogewerf noted that Chinese universities are more and more linked to the market, and Chinese enterprises, especially private ones, are actively engaging in the big brains in universities, pushing a new wave of innovation.

As the private sector promotion law took effect on May 20, a benign ecosystem of talents will drive the Chinese private sector to high-quality development. As Rupert said, “This is of great significance to China’s private economy.”