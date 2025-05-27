Chemical plant explosion occurs in east China
15:36 UTC+8, 2025-05-27 0
An explosion occurred at the workshop of a chemical company in the city of Gaomi, east China's Shandong Province, at noon on Tuesday, with emergency response efforts currently underway, according to the municipal emergency management bureau.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
