Cyberattacks against mainland tech company launched by DPP-backed hackers: police

Local police said Tuesday that cyberattacks against a tech company in Guangzhou were conducted by a hacker organization backed by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities.

Police in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, said in a report that the conclusion was drawn from technical analysis and traces of the extracted attack programs and system logs related to the cyberattacks.

The Taiwan hacker organization has frequently conducted large-scale cyber assets probes in recent years against over 1,000 critical network systems in more than 10 provincial-level regions across the mainland, targeting the military industry, the government, and sectors of energy, hydropower and transportation, according to the police.

The hackers collected basic information and technical intelligence of relevant systems and launched multiple cyberattacks.

In particular, the hacker organization has significantly increased the scale and frequency of attacks targeting the mainland since last year, demonstrating a clear intent to harass and sabotage, with highly malicious motives, the police said.

Technical specialists noted that the organization showed low technical capabilities and struck a wide range of targets. Such attempts have been repeatedly detected by the mainland's network defense systems.

The cybercriminals frequently employed VPNs, overseas cloud servers, and botnets to conduct cyberattacks via numerous foreign IP addresses originating from countries including the United States, France, the Republic of Korea and Japan, intending to conceal the actual origins.

"However, it is not difficult to trace the entire process of the cyberattacks launched by the hacker organization and uncover their real intentions," the police said.