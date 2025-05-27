Paraglider survives after plunging 8,598 meters during flight over Qilian Mountains

A paragliding enthusiast survived after he was unexpectedly sucked into the clouds and soared to an altitude of 8,598 meters during a flight over the Qilian Mountains in northwest China on May 24.

The paraglider, nicknamed "Liu Ge," took off from an elevation of over 3,000 meters, according to news outlet Jiupai News. His glider lost control, preventing him from landing, and he was accidentally carried by clouds to an astonishing height of over 8,000 meters – a vertical drop of more than 5,000 meters.

Videos circulating online show that at the time of the incident, Liu Ge was without an oxygen mask, his face fully exposed to the freezing air. His body was covered in ice, yet he remained conscious and managed to control the paraglider before making a safe landing.

After landing, Liu Ge recalled, "I felt oxygen deficiency, my hands were freezing outside... and I kept communicating via the intercom."