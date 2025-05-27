﻿
News / Nation

Paraglider survives after plunging 8,598 meters during flight over Qilian Mountains

Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  14:10 UTC+8, 2025-05-27
A paraglider survived after he was unexpectedly sucked into the clouds and soared to an altitude of 8,598 meters during a flight over Qilian Mountains.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  14:10 UTC+8, 2025-05-27       0

Video circulating online shows Liu Ge covered in ice while gliding.

A paragliding enthusiast survived after he was unexpectedly sucked into the clouds and soared to an altitude of 8,598 meters during a flight over the Qilian Mountains in northwest China on May 24.

The paraglider, nicknamed "Liu Ge," took off from an elevation of over 3,000 meters, according to news outlet Jiupai News. His glider lost control, preventing him from landing, and he was accidentally carried by clouds to an astonishing height of over 8,000 meters – a vertical drop of more than 5,000 meters.

Videos circulating online show that at the time of the incident, Liu Ge was without an oxygen mask, his face fully exposed to the freezing air. His body was covered in ice, yet he remained conscious and managed to control the paraglider before making a safe landing.

After landing, Liu Ge recalled, "I felt oxygen deficiency, my hands were freezing outside... and I kept communicating via the intercom."

Paraglider survives after plunging 8,598 meters during flight over Qilian Mountains

A screenshot from a video circulating online

A fellow paragliding enthusiast surnamed Ou told Jiupai News on Monday that industry regulations restrict flights to below 5,000 meters, with 3,000 meters already considered an impressive altitude.

He explained that at 8,000 meters, temperatures can plummet to around -40 degrees Celsius and oxygen levels are dangerously thin. "He's truly a miracle (man), with incredibly strong mental resilience," Ou said.

A source close to the matter informed Red Star News that Liu Ge is currently recovering.

The source also revealed that although Liu Ge holds a paragliding license, his flight that day was unregistered, including the takeoff site, which had not been approved by air traffic authorities.

Local authorities in northwestern Gansu Province have launched an investigation into the incident.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
