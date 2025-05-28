﻿
News / Nation

China to trial visa-free policy for Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain

Xinhua
  21:53 UTC+8, 2025-05-28       0
China to trial a policy granting ordinary passport holders from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain visa-free entry into China up to 30 days from June 9, 2025, to June 8, 2026.
Xinhua
  21:53 UTC+8, 2025-05-28       0

China will trial a policy granting ordinary passport holders from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain visa-free entry into China up to 30 days from June 9, 2025, to June 8, 2026, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

At a daily press briefing, Mao elaborated on China's recent announcement of a unilateral visa-free policy for the four Gulf countries on a trial basis.

Nationals from these four countries traveling to China for business, sightseeing, visiting relatives or friends, exchanges or transit for up to 30 days will not be required to obtain a visa for entry, Mao said.

"With the United Arab Emirates and Qatar that have implemented reciprocal visa-free policies with China since 2018, China now grants visa-free treatment to all GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries. We welcome more friends from the GCC countries to embark on an impromptu trip to China," Mao said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
