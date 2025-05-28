﻿
News / Nation

US Embassy in China confirms normal student visa processing

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  15:49 UTC+8, 2025-05-28       0
The US Embassy in China confirms visa applications and interviews are proceeding as usual, despite reports of a temporary suspension of student visa processing.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  15:49 UTC+8, 2025-05-28       0

The US Embassy in China has confirmed that visa applications and interviews, including those for students, are proceeding as usual, despite reports of a temporary suspension of student visa processing in the United States.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered a halt to student visa processing as part of the Trump administration's intensified scrutiny of applicants' social media activities, according to AFP.

When contacted by China Central Television (CCTV) on Wednesday morning, the US Embassy in Beijing stated that it had not received any formal notification regarding the suspension.

"Currently, all visa procedures, including applications and interviews, are operating normally," a staff member confirmed. "Appointments can be scheduled through the official website (www.ustraveldocs.com)."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Beijing
CCTV
﻿
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
