US Embassy in China confirms normal student visa processing

The US Embassy in China has confirmed that visa applications and interviews, including those for students, are proceeding as usual, despite reports of a temporary suspension of student visa processing in the United States.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered a halt to student visa processing as part of the Trump administration's intensified scrutiny of applicants' social media activities, according to AFP.

When contacted by China Central Television (CCTV) on Wednesday morning, the US Embassy in Beijing stated that it had not received any formal notification regarding the suspension.

"Currently, all visa procedures, including applications and interviews, are operating normally," a staff member confirmed. "Appointments can be scheduled through the official website (www.ustraveldocs.com)."