Paraglider pilot breaks record but then suspended for six months

A paraglider pilot in northwest China has been suspended for six months by the Aero Sports Federation of China after being unexpectedly lifted to an altitude of 8,598 meters during a practice session gone wrong. Peng Yujiang, also known as "Liu Ge," was said to have been unexpectedly sucked into the clouds and lifted to an altitude of 8,569 meters while testing gear with two fellow flyers over the Qilian Mountains in Northwest China's Gansu Province on May 24.

Peng, who has a level B paragliding certificate, started learning the sport in 2020 and had two years of training at a paragliding training facility, the federation said. According to Peng, a gust of wind at an altitude of 3,000 meters unexpectedly sent him higher. Despite multiple attempts to descend, Peng continued to climb. He eventually partially lost consciousness due to the cold and a lack of oxygen, recalling little from the time he rose above 7,100 meters until safely touching down on land around 1,800 meters above sea level. Peng's flight, which broke the known paragliding altitude record, was captured on his video camera and quickly went viral online. However, the flight took place in unapproved airspace, raising concerns about safety and regulatory compliance.