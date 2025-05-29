8 confirmed dead in south China mountain torrent
Eight residents missing in the mountain torrent on Friday were confirmed dead in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said Thursday.
The last body was retrieved in the river water some 25 km downstream at around 2:30pm on Wednesday and the identities of all the bodies have been confirmed through DNA tests.
The disaster hit Sanshe Village in the county of Longsheng early Friday morning, leaving eight residents missing.
