﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Meet 'King Charlie' – a quiet shelter dog from China who became a global alpha icon

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  12:22 UTC+8, 2025-05-30       0
A rare Chinese breed, a calm presence, and a viral rise that's got TikTok and YouTube hooked.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  12:22 UTC+8, 2025-05-30       0

In the crowded world of viral animals, one dog from northern China is winning hearts with little more than a quiet stare and a paw.

Nicknamed King Charlie by international fans, the white, long-haired dog has become an unlikely online icon thanks to videos showing him calmly restoring order among noisy, restless dogs at a shelter in Hebei Province.

No growling. No barking. Just a steady walk and an outstretched paw – placed gently on another dog's chest or back – to settle disputes and restore peace.

The video that shot King Charles into global fame, where it calmly placing its paw on a troublemaker in the shelter by asserting its dominance.

Clips of King Charlie first appeared on Douyin – China's version of TikTok – under the account 胡子大叔爱犬部落 (Bearded Uncle's Dog Tribe), which documents the daily lives of shelter dogs.

The videos gained wider global attention after YouTube creator The Apex Canines remixed the footage into a documentary-style short, complete with dramatic music and voice-over.

That version has racked up tens of millions of views across platforms including YouTube, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).

Meet 'King Charlie' – a quiet shelter dog from China who became a global alpha icon

The Apex Canines's comentary-style of videos featuring King Charles have further fueled its fame.

What followed has been part fandom, part internet theater. Social media users – many of whom cannot understand the original Chinese captions – began piecing together elaborate storylines from the clips.

Each shelter dog was given a nickname and personality: a black dog became "Thorne," a German shepherd was dubbed "Wick," and a former pack leader was named "Tyrant."

According to one widely circulated fan theory, King Charlie and Tyrant are brothers. Charlie, the weaker pup in early footage, was bullied by the more dominant Tyrant.

Over time, as Tyrant's leadership lost favor due to aggression and unfairness, Charlie rose through calm, consistent behavior to win the pack's respect. A brief on-screen scuffle between the two even prompted online speculation about a potential power struggle.

Meet 'King Charlie' – a quiet shelter dog from China who became a global alpha icon

King Charles-themed T shirt sold on Instagram.

TikTokers and students around the world have taken the drama further, staging playful reenactments of King Charlie's signature moves – complete with dramatic pauses and theatrical bows. Fan art, memes, T-shirts and even a parody cryptocurrency bearing his name have since appeared online.

Meet 'King Charlie' – a quiet shelter dog from China who became a global alpha icon

The Apex Canines' followers invested in King Charles.

For now, King Charlie remains at the shelter where it all began, quietly moving among the other dogs.

But his sudden rise online has not only drawn attention to his calm, distinctive behavior – it has also sparked new interest in one of China's oldest native breeds.

He is a Xiasi Dog (下司犬) – a traditional hunting and guard breed originating from Guizhou Province in southwest China.

Bred for speed, endurance and strong territorial instincts, Xiasi dogs were once kept by Miao communities for protecting homes and tracking prey in mountainous terrain.

Their lean bodies, white coats and alert expressions are characteristic of the breed, which has existed for over 1,000 years but remains largely unknown outside China.

The breed's name, according to local folklore, dates back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). During an inspection tour in Guizhou under the Emperor Qianlong, a high-ranking official was gifted a local hunting dog in today's town of Xiasi, near Kaili. Later, while hunting with the emperor, the dog reportedly chased down and captured a wounded wild boar that the emperor had shot.

Impressed by the animal's speed and bravery, the emperor asked what kind of dog it was. To avoid offending the throne – since emperors referred to themselves as "true dragons" – the official replied tactfully, "It is a Xiasi dog," avoiding the breed's local nickname of "white dragon dog." The name stuck, and the breed became known formally as the Xiasi Dog.

Though their numbers have declined in recent decades, efforts are underway to preserve the breed's lineage. Some dog enthusiasts argue that the Xiasi is China's most globally competitive native breed – though few have ever reached international prominence.

Until now.

Meet 'King Charlie' – a quiet shelter dog from China who became a global alpha icon

Originally from China's Guizhou Province, Xiasi dogs are known for their hunting skill, speed, endurance, and sharp instincts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
TikTok
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     