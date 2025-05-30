﻿
News / Nation

China's int'l trade in goods, services value up 6 pct in April

The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached 4.37 trillion yuan (606.8 billion U.S. dollars) in April, an increase of 6 percent year on year.
The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached 4.37 trillion yuan (606.8 billion U.S. dollars) in April, an increase of 6 percent year on year, official data showed on Friday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the country's exports of goods and services amounted to 326.5 billion U.S. dollars, while imports totaled 280.3 billion U.S. dollars, resulting in a surplus of 46.2 billion U.S. dollars, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Of the total, the export value of goods reached 2.1 trillion yuan and the import value stood at 1.65 trillion yuan -- which meant a surplus of 446.4 billion yuan. The export value of services reached 250.5 billion yuan while the import value of services was 364.4 billion yuan in April, resulting in a deficit of 113.8 billion yuan.

