﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China to see over 80 mln railway passenger trips around Dragon Boat Festival holiday

Xinhua
  16:20 UTC+8, 2025-05-30       0
China's railway network is expected to handle approximately 80.5 million passenger trips during the five-day travel rush around Dragon Boat Festival holiday.
Xinhua
  16:20 UTC+8, 2025-05-30       0

China's railway network is expected to handle approximately 80.5 million passenger trips during the five-day travel rush around Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the national railway operator said Friday.

The travel rush period kicked off Friday, a day ahead of the 3-day holiday, while Saturday is expected to witness the peak passenger flow for this period, with roughly 18.3 million railway trips predicted nationwide, said China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

According to China's 12306 railway booking platform, popular destinations for this year's holiday include Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Xi'an, Nanjing, Changsha and Zhengzhou.

Platform data also shows that the Beijing-Shanghai, Beijing-Jinan, Beijing-Taiyuan, Beijing-Nanjing and Shenzhen-Hong Kong routes are among the most popular during the period.

To cater to elevated travel needs, China's railways have increased capacity while also improving service quality to ensure better passenger experiences.

The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, falls on Saturday this year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Taiyuan
Changsha
Jinan
Zhengzhou
Wuhan
Nanjing
Hangzhou
Chengdu
Shenzhen
Guangzhou
Shanghai
Beijing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     