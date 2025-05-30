China to crackdown on illegal, fake college entrance exam information

The Ministry of Education (MOE) is working with the Cyberspace Administration of China and the Ministry of Public Security to crack down on illegal and harmful information regarding the annual college entrance exam, the MOE said Friday.

The authorities urged relevant online platforms to identify and eliminate fake news about leaked exam content, sales of "answers," and enrollment fraud, among others.

Those creating and spreading online rumors, disrupting public order or circulating false exam content will face severe legal penalties, the authorities warned.

They also called on students and their parents to refrain from exam-related crimes and remain vigilant against fraud.

China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, will begin on June 7 and will involve 13.35 million students this year.