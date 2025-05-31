China's railway travel surges as Dragon Boat Festival holiday begins

China's railway network is expected to handle 17.8 million passenger trips on Saturday, the first day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, according to the national railway operator.

To meet the surge in travel demand, a total of 1,029 additional trains have been scheduled on Saturday, said China State Railway Group Co., Ltd., adding that 15.78 million passengers were transported on Friday, with operations running smoothly and safely.

Top destinations include Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Nanjing, and Zhengzhou, the railway company said.

It added that railway authorities nationwide are increasing transport capacity, enhancing station services, and introducing cultural activities to further improve the passenger experience.

China's railway network is expected to handle approximately 80.5 million passenger trips during the five-day travel rush around the holiday.