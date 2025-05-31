Explosion at chemical plant in north China kills 5

An explosion at a chemical plant in Wuyi County, north China's Hebei Province, claimed five lives and left two injured on Friday, local authorities confirmed Saturday.

The blast occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday in a workshop where a cleaning vessel exploded, according to the Wuyi county emergency management bureau.

Emergency teams, including fire, medical, police, and emergency management personnel from the city and county levels, rushed to the scene for rescue operations.

Rescue efforts have concluded, and the two injured are reported to be in stable condition. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.