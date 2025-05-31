Dragon Boat: Sailing through tradition
As the Dragon Boat Festival, or the Duanwu Festival, arrives, vibrant and thrilling dragon boat activities sweep the country. In addition to the exhilarating races, the dragon boats themselves are a splendid sight, captivating onlookers with their vibrant colors and intricate designs. More than just a race, dragon boats embody the richness and depth of Chinese culture, making waves around the world.
