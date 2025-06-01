When a century-old station becomes cherished childhood memory

Hekou, an ancient town with a 400-year history in Sanshui, Foshan, in South China's Guangdong province, is home to a century-old railway station. Once the terminus of the Guangzhou–Sanshui Railway, the station has now been transformed into a cultural theme park.

During a visit, a China Daily reporter was guided not by a park employee, but by a tourist whose personal stories brought the history to life. Follow her as she uncovers how this old station became a treasured part of one visitor's childhood–linked forever with the memory of trains.