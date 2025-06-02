Tech with human touch: Global youth spark smart agricultural exchange in SW China

The Digital Agriculture Innovation Bootcamp in Yunnan brought together young agricultural innovators from across the world to explore tech solutions rooted in real human needs.

Liu He / Xinhua

Few would expect that simply adapting a system's voice recognition to local languages and accents could triple its usage. But that's exactly what has happened with a voice biometrics service for farmers in Peru. Many farmers there don't use Spanish in daily life; instead, they speak Quechua, an indigenous language in South America. "When we switched the system to the farmers' local language," said project founder Robinson Lopez Monzon, "they felt someone understood them and was close to them." He shared this experience at the Digital Agriculture Innovation Bootcamp 2025 in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The event brought together young agricultural innovators from across the world to explore tech solutions rooted in real human needs.

Khalil Rashid, an agri-innovator from Germany, shared similar insights. He emphasized that overcoming the issue of user acceptance among farmers hinges on a fundamental shift: instead of merely presenting technology, innovators must demonstrate its tangible benefits in their daily lives.

Khalil's project, RemoteWell, is an IoT-based smart well management system. He explained that farmers, who are proud of their traditional ways, often dismiss direct proposals for new technology. Instead of boasting about technologies, Khalil emphasized that innovators must communicate with the farmers, understand their demands and focus on how the solutions can simplify their lives and enhance productivity. The young agri-innovators, all of whom gained entry or received support through the preceding Global AgriInno Challenge, found inspiration and pathways for future development at platforms such as the Digital Agriculture Innovation Bootcamp 2025, a key follow-up initiative of the Challenge. The inspiration found through their experience and exchange in China is already translating into tangible growth for some. Edmond Ng'walago, CEO and founder of Climate Smart Irrigator in Tanzania, exemplifies his gain through an interview with Xinhuanet.

