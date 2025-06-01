﻿
|   
News / Nation

China reports 10.8 pct increase in inter-regional trips during Dragon Boat Festival

Xinhua
  22:07 UTC+8, 2025-06-01       0
China reported a year-on-year increase of 10.8 percent in inter-regional trips during the Dragon Boat Festival, official data showed on Sunday.

More than 230.97 million inter-regional trips were made on Saturday, the first day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the Ministry of Transport said.

Road traffic accounted for the lion's share of these trips, with about 209.99 million trips made by road, an increase of 11.3 percent year on year.

Railway passenger trips totaled nearly 18.12 million, up 5 percent year on year, while the waterway passenger volume came in at 959,000, surging 21.3 percent year on year.

Airlines handled 1.911 million passenger trips, remaining flat compared to the same period last year.

The Dragon Boat Festival – also known as the Duanwu Festival – falls on the fifth day of the fifth month on the Chinese lunar calendar. This year, it was celebrated on May 31, and the holiday continues from May 31 to June 2.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
﻿
﻿
     