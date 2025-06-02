﻿
News / Nation

3 killed, 7 missing in landslide in China's Xizang

A landslide in Xizang Autonomous Region in southwest China on Sunday has left three people dead, two injured and seven missing, local authorities said on Monday.

The landslide occurred at around 9:30pm in Muta Township, Dengqen County under the jurisdiction of the city of Qamdo.

The injured people are in stable condition in hospital.

About 500 rescuers, medical workers and firefighters, as well as sniffer dogs, are involved in the search and rescue operation, supported by ambulances, excavators and telecommunication and electricity supply facilities.

The city government of Qamdo has allocated 5 million yuan (US$696,000) for emergency disaster relief.

Experts from water and natural resources departments estimated that the landslide displaced roughly 200,000 cubic meters of mud and rocks. They also identified potential secondary landslide risks.

The Ministry of Emergency Management initiated a Level-IV emergency response for geographical disasters and has dispatched a team to support local rescue efforts.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Guo Jiayi
