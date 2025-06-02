Children's Day: Let your dreams fly high
00:10 UTC+8, 2025-06-02 0
Do you still remember your childhood dreams?
00:10 UTC+8, 2025-06-02 0
June 1 marks International Children's Day. Do you still remember your childhood dreams? Did you ever wish to soar through the skies, wield superpowers, or explore magical worlds? Click the video to watch the unfettered dreams of children take flight and embark on a nostalgic journey to revisit our own childhood memories.
Source: China Daily Editor: Zhao Yinuo
Special Reports