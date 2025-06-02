﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Former senior Chinese military official Xu Qiliang passes away

Xinhua
  21:04 UTC+8, 2025-06-02       0
Former senior Chinese military official Xu Qiliang died of illness at the age of 75 in Beijing at 12:12pm on Monday, an official statement said.
Xinhua
  21:04 UTC+8, 2025-06-02       0

Former senior Chinese military official Xu Qiliang died of illness at the age of 75 in Beijing at 12:12pm on Monday, an official statement said.

Xu, who had served as a member of the Political Bureau of the 18th and 19th Central Committees of the Communist Party of China and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, was extolled in the statement as an excellent CPC member, a time-tested and loyal communist soldier, a proletarian military strategist, and an outstanding leader of the People's Liberation Army.

Xu joined the PLA in July 1966, joined the CPC in July 1967, and was awarded the rank of Air Force General in June 2007.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Guo Jiayi
Beijing
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     