News / Nation

Ambassadors' spouses captivated by Chinese opera

China Daily
  00:00 UTC+8, 2025-06-02       0
Spouses of several ambassadors in China saw a performance of Peking Opera, Henan Opera, and face-changing from Sichuan Opera at the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts.
China Daily
  00:00 UTC+8, 2025-06-02       0

Have you ever experienced Chinese opera?

Recently, spouses of several ambassadors in China saw a performance of Peking Opera, Henan Opera, and face-changing from Sichuan Opera at the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts. They were also impressed by a training session that brought to life the ancient Chinese saying: "One minute on stage takes ten years of practice off stage."

The charm of the art and culture went beyond language and borders.

Follow the video to dive into the vibrant world of Chinese operas – colorful costumes, dramatic stories, and centuries of tradition.

Source: China Daily   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
﻿
