Unlocking Dragon Boat Village in Fujian Province

Fangzhuang has received orders for over 200 dragon boats this year. Not only has the number of orders increased year by year, but the boats can also be customized to meet specific customer requirements.

Fangzhuang in southeast China's Fujian Province, known as "Dragon Boat Village", boast a rich traditional dragon boat manufacturing history for more than 700 years.

A typical dragon boat is long and narrow, with a prow carved to resemble a dragon's head and the stern designed as a tail.

The construction process—primarily using Chinese fir, Pontianak wood, or camphorwood—includes multiple steps such as framing, polishing, drawing, painting, and finally mounting the intricately carved dragon head.

It is reported that orders come not only from across China, but also from overseas buyers in countries such as the United States and Japan.

Dragon boat races which have evolved into a popular cultural and sporting event, are gaining momentum across the world during the celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival.

Beyond Asia, dragon boat racing has seen significant growth in Europe, North America, and Africa, attracting enthusiasts from diverse cultural backgrounds. Many cities hold large-scale dragon boat festivals, integrating the sport into local traditions and fostering multicultural interactions.

A record 49 teams from across Britain attended the 2025 UK Chinese Dragon Boat Festival held in Manchester. Now in its 11th year, the festival has attracted participation from local British businesses, community organizations, Chinese enterprises, and student groups.