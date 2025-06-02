﻿
News / Nation

China's Dragon Boat Festival holiday box office revenue hits 400 mln yuan

Xinhua
  22:53 UTC+8, 2025-06-02       0
As of 12:47 pm on Monday, China's box office revenue for the 2025 Dragon Boat Festival holiday had surpassed 400 million yuan (US$55.56 million).
As of 12:47 pm on Monday, China's box office revenue for the 2025 Dragon Boat Festival holiday had surpassed 400 million yuan (US$55.56 million), a significant increase compared to the same period last year, according to box office tracker Maoyan.

The summer blockbuster "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning," the eighth installment in the long-running Hollywood action franchise, leads the holiday box office chart. As of 12:47 pm, the film had grossed about 165.31 million yuan during the holiday period.

As this year's Dragon Boat Festival coincides with the International Children's Day, the holiday lineup features a variety of family-friendly animated films that have captivated audiences nationwide.

The second to fourth spots of the holiday box office chart were dominated by animated films, including Japanese animated film "Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Art World Tales," domestic animated adventure "Endless Journey of Love," and Disney's live-action adaptation of "Lilo & Stitch."

The Dragon Boat Festival — also known as the Duanwu Festival — falls on the fifth day of the fifth month on the Chinese lunar calendar. This year, it was celebrated on May 31, and the holiday continues from May 31 to June 2.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
     