Int'l students join Dragon Boat Festival celebrations in east China
21:01 UTC+8, 2025-06-02 0
From making Zongzi to crafting scented sachets, international students gathered in China's Xiamen for the celebrations of the Dragon Boat Festival that fell on Saturday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
