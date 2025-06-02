US seriously undermines consensus reached during talks in Geneva: China's commerce ministry

The United States has seriously undermined the consensus reached during the China-US economic and trade talks in Geneva by successively introducing multiple discriminatory restrictive measures against China, China's Ministry of Commerce said Monday.

These measures included issuing guidance on AI chip export controls, halting sales of chip design software to China, and announcing the revocation of visas for Chinese students, according to a spokesperson for the ministry.

These actions severely violated the consensus reached during a phone call between the two heads of state on Jan. 17 and gravely harmed China's legitimate rights and interests, said the spokesperson.

The United States has unilaterally and repeatedly provoked new economic and trade frictions, exacerbating uncertainty and instability in bilateral economic and trade relations, according to the spokesperson.

"Instead of reflecting on its own actions, the United States has groundlessly accused China of violating the consensus, a claim that grossly distorts the facts. China firmly rejects these unjustified accusations," the spokesperson said.

Noting that China has canceled or suspended relevant tariff and non-tariff measures adopted against the US "reciprocal tariffs," the spokesperson said China has acted in a responsible manner, taking the consensus reached in the Geneva talks seriously, implementing it rigorously, and upholding it actively.

"China is firm in safeguarding its rights and interests, and sincere in implementing the consensus," the spokesperson said.

Calling the outcomes of the Geneva talks "hard-won," the spokesperson urged the United States to work with China in the same direction, immediately correct its wrong practices, jointly uphold the consensus of the talks, and promote the healthy, stable and sustainable development of China-US economic and trade relations.

If the US side insists on going the wrong way and continues to harm China's interests, China will resolutely take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, according to the spokesperson.