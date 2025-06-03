Chinese man arrested for killing 2 Japanese over business disputes

A Chinese man has been arrested for allegedly killing two Japanese nationals in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, local police announced on Tuesday.

The suspect, a 42-year-old Chinese national surnamed Yuan who had long resided in Japan, was apprehended, one day after the crime occurred on May 23 in Dalian's Pulandian District.

According to the police investigation, the two victims were Japanese citizens who had temporarily entered China. They were Yuan's former business partners in Japan, and the killings stemmed from disputes over business cooperation.

Yuan has been detained and will face prosecution after further investigation.

Local authorities have notified the victims' families and assisted in completing the cremation procedures. The families returned to Japan on June 1.

The case remains under investigation.