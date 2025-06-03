Escaped capybara 'Doubao' captured after 2-month adventure in China

After a dramatic two-month freedom, Doubao the capybara has finally been apprehended at Yangzhou Zhuyuwan Scenic Area in Jiangsu Province, the park announced Tuesday.

The rotund rodent triggered a humane trap at 2am on Tuesday, ending what had become a viral saga of animal escapism.

Zookeepers expressed amused surprise at Doubao's condition — rather than showing signs of hardship, the escapee had gained over half a kilogram during her unauthorized escape, with noticeably glossier fur.

The capybara first made headlines on May 11 when the park issued a warrant for Doubao, who staged a family jailbreak with two companions on April 3. While her accomplices were quickly recaptured, Doubao's prolonged evasion turned him into an Internet folk hero.

The park's initial reward offer — a single admission ticket — sparked online ridicule, with commenters calling it embarrassingly stingy. Officials upped the ante dramatically days later, adding frozen Yangzhou fried rice, a box of buns, limited-edition "Jailbreak Capybara" merchandise, and even a lifetime family pass to the zoo.