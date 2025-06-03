﻿
News / Nation

Escaped capybara 'Doubao' captured after 2-month adventure in China

  12:46 UTC+8, 2025-06-03       0
After a dramatic two-month freedom, Doubao the capybara has finally been apprehended at Yangzhou's Zhuyuwan Scenic Area, the park announced Tuesday.
Doubao the capybara unites with her family in Yangzhou's Zhuyuwan Scenic Area.

Escaped capybara 'Doubao' captured after 2-month adventure in China
Yangzhou Zhuyuwan Scenie Area

Doubao the capybara wanders in the zoo after being recaptured following a two-month escape.

After a dramatic two-month freedom, Doubao the capybara has finally been apprehended at Yangzhou Zhuyuwan Scenic Area in Jiangsu Province, the park announced Tuesday.

The rotund rodent triggered a humane trap at 2am on Tuesday, ending what had become a viral saga of animal escapism.

Zookeepers expressed amused surprise at Doubao's condition — rather than showing signs of hardship, the escapee had gained over half a kilogram during her unauthorized escape, with noticeably glossier fur.

The capybara first made headlines on May 11 when the park issued a warrant for Doubao, who staged a family jailbreak with two companions on April 3. While her accomplices were quickly recaptured, Doubao's prolonged evasion turned him into an Internet folk hero.

The park's initial reward offer — a single admission ticket — sparked online ridicule, with commenters calling it embarrassingly stingy. Officials upped the ante dramatically days later, adding frozen Yangzhou fried rice, a box of buns, limited-edition "Jailbreak Capybara" merchandise, and even a lifetime family pass to the zoo.

Source: SHINE
Yangzhou
