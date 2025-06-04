﻿
News / Nation

University suspends staffer over harassment record

Guo Jiayi
Guo Jiayi
  21:07 UTC+8, 2025-06-04
Investigation launched after former teacher punished for sexually harassing female students at Anhui Normal University in 2019 said to have been reassigned to its security office.
﻿ Guo Jiayi
Guo Jiayi
  21:07 UTC+8, 2025-06-04       0

Anhui Normal University has suspended a male member of staff who was previously punished for sexually harassing students, after online reports revealed he had been reassigned to the university's security office.

In a statement, the university said it had launched an immediate investigation after becoming aware of the allegations on June 3. The staff member, surnamed Zhu, has been relieved of all duties at the university, it added.

"The university attaches great importance to this matter and has set up an investigation team to conduct a thorough inquiry," the statement said.

The university also said it would take further disciplinary action against Zhu and any responsible parties involved in his reassignment in accordance with laws and regulations, based on the investigation's findings.

Zhu was expelled from the Communist Party and demoted after being found to have sexually harassed several female students in 2019.

However, he was later listed as a contact person for the university's security office.

A university official told reporters that Zhu was no longer a teacher but had been temporarily assigned to handle clerical tasks at the security office due to his writing skills.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Special Reports
﻿
     