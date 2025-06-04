﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Xi congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as president of South Korea

Xinhua
  16:47 UTC+8, 2025-06-04       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday extended congratulations to Lee Jae-myung on his election as president of South Korea.
Xinhua
  16:47 UTC+8, 2025-06-04       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday extended congratulations to Lee Jae-myung on his election as president of South Korea.

Noting that China and South Korea are each other's important close neighbors and partners for cooperation, Xi said since the establishment of diplomatic relations 33 years ago, the two sides have transcended differences in ideology and social systems, moved forward hand in hand and achieved mutual success, realizing a stable and healthy development of bilateral relations.

This has not only enhanced the well-being of the people of the two countries, but also made positive contributions to promoting regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, Xi added.

The Chinese president stressed that he attaches great importance to the development of China-South Korea relations.

In the world today, changes rarely seen in a century are unfolding at an accelerating pace and destabilizing factors in international and regional situations are increasing, Xi noted.

Both important countries in the world and region, China stands ready to work with South Korea to stay committed to the spirit that guided the establishment of their diplomatic ties, uphold good-neighborliness and friendship, and stick to the goal of mutual benefit and win-win results so as to jointly promote the continuous development of the China-South Korea strategic cooperative partnership, and bring more benefits to the two peoples, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     