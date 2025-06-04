China approves first domestically developed 9-valent HPV vaccine
China's drug regulator has approved the country's first domestically developed 9-valent human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, authorities announced Wednesday.
The move ends over a decade of foreign dominance in the market.
The vaccine, which targets nine HPV strains, is the second of its kind globally. HPV vaccines are commonly used to prevent cervical cancer in women and genital cancers and warts in both men and women.
