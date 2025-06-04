China's top diplomat meets US ambassador to China, hopes the latter promotes healthy, steady, sustainable bilateral ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday welcomed David Perdue to his new post as the ambassador of the United States to China and expressed the hope that he will play an active role in promoting the healthy, steady and sustainable development of bilateral relations.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Perdue in Beijing, voicing the hope that Perdue will serve as a reliable communicator, a mediator of differences and a promoter of cooperation between the two countries.

China-US relations are currently at an important and critical juncture, Wang said. Looking back on the journey of nearly half a century filled with twists and turns since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the most important revelation is that equality and respect are the prerequisites for exchanges between the two sides, and dialogue and cooperation are the only correct choice, Wang said.

Wang stressed that after the bilateral economic and trade talks in Geneva, China has earnestly and strictly implemented the consensus reached by both sides. But, it is regrettable that the United States has since introduced a series of negative measures for groundless reasons, infringing upon China's legitimate rights and interests. China firmly opposes such actions, he noted.

Wang said the US side should meet China halfway, earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone call in January this year, and create necessary conditions for the return of bilateral relations to the right track.

Perdue said President Donald Trump has great respect for President Xi Jinping, noting that it is very important for the two heads of state to maintain positive and constructive exchanges.

Perdue also said that, as the US ambassador to China, he is willing to maintain close communication with the Chinese side in the spirit of mutual respect and attentive dialogue.